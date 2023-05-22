Before Boca Juniors’ trip to Colombia, for the Copa Libertadores duel against Deportivo Pereira on Wednesday, the Colombian attacker sebastian villa will face the penultimate hearing in the trial for gender violence against his ex-partner Daniela Cortes.

The xeneize player will be able to give his last statements this Monday, in the midst of the allegation he is facing due to the complaint from his ex-partner, filed in 2020. It will be a key day for Villa, who will be able to defend himself for the last time, before traveling to Pereira for the match.

Key days in the process

Sebastián Villa in action in the classic.

Taking into account the trip of Boca Juniors, the Lomas de Zamora Court brought forward the day and it will start at 8 am local time (6 am Colombia). Villa will be able to travel with the group after appearing at the hearing.

The Prosecutor requested a prison sentence of two and a half years after the arguments presented by the victim and his witnesses.

“The testimony of the workers of the expert body who interviewed the victim, in addition to officials from the Esteban Echeverría Women’s Police Station and the Cortes’ own statement, by video call, from Medellín, Colombia, were some of the evidence presented by the prosecutor Sergio Anauati to accuse Villa”, recalled the newspaper El Clarín.

Photo: Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO

The newspaper Olé referred to the situation and warned that “it will be a day that could be decisive” and that Villa “will have a busy week.”

The lawyer, Martín Apolo, must respond to the request of the Prosecutor to imprison his client. “After the hearing on Monday, what has been said: there will be the last exhibition, by Villa himself, scheduled for May 30. And finally, the final verdict of Judge Claudia Dávalos will arrive.”

They could be the last words of the Boca Juniors forward before the verdict of judge Claudia Dávalos, which could be postponed until Tuesday, May 30.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

