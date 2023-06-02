After more than three years of the complaint, Sebastián Villa was found guilty of having exercised gender violence against Daniela Córtes, his ex-partner, who denounced him in April 2020. The Colombian was sentenced to 2 years and 1 month in prison by Judge Claudia Dávalos, who commented that Villa is “criminally responsible for coercive threats.” As it is a sentence of less than 3 years, it is effective and therefore will not go to jail.
After carrying out important investigative work, the judge concluded that the 27-year-old Colombian assaulted his ex-partner. The events occurred during the coronavirus pandemic in a private neighborhood in the town of Canning where Villa punched Mrs. Córtes and kicked her a series of times.
As a consequence of this resolution, the footballer must carry out a psychological treatment and refrain from any contact with his ex-partner and the entire family group related to her. In addition, he must establish residence and submit to the care of a board on a quarterly basis, refrain from abusing drugs or alcoholic beverages, among many other things. In case of not complying with these, he will undoubtedly have to go to prison.
In addition, the Colombian player is pending a trial for “sexual abuse with carnal access” dating from the year 2021.
What will be his future in Boca?
Despite the recent news, an official statement is expected from the Ribera institution and that Jorge Almirón will not summon him again for any Xeneize team match while he is in charge of coach. Therefore, he will not wear the colors blue and gold anymore and his career as a footballer hangs by a very fine thread.
