Sebastián Villa: tremendous data that makes him stand out amid serious complaints

Boca Juniors, in the midst of an irregular campaign, beat modest Platense 2-1 with a great performance by the Colombian Sebastian Villain one of the matches played on Saturday for the twelfth date of the Professional League-2022 of Argentine soccer.

With six wins and six losses, Boca does not find regularity, but with 18 points the ‘xeneize’ team is once again in an expectant position.

In the midst of that situation, Sebastián Villa has stood out for being one of the highest points of the xeneize squad. Everything, while it is pointed out by serious complaints of gender violence.

Villa’s duality

Sebastián Villa (left), in the Boca vs. Corinthians. Photo: John Mabromata. AFP

Sebastián Villa has been denounced by different women before the Argentine justice system for cases involving serious crimes such as harassment and sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, despite the resistance of a sector of Boca’s fans, Villa continues to play.

In fact, according to statistics from Colombia Analytics, the xeneize midfielder is, with twelve assists, the “top Colombian assistant so far this year”.



“Close to double digits in goals [9] also”says the specialist account.

🅰️ Sebastian Villa played to achieve his 12th assist in 2022. He is the top Colombian assistant so far this year. Close to double digits in goals [9] also.pic.twitter.com/mGlb57Q731 —Colombia Analytics (@Colanalytics) August 7, 2022

