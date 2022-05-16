Sebastián Villa: this was his first game with Boca after a complaint of abuse

Last Friday, the soccer player Sebastián Villa was denounced in Argentina by a woman, identified as ‘Rocío’, for the crimes of rape and attempted murder. The description of the alleged assault, which occurred at the soccer player’s house in June 2021, is scandalous. Even so, Villa seems to continue with his sports career as if nothing had happened.

The footballer played in his team’s victory on penalties against Racing, last Saturday, for the Argentine League Cup. He was on the field for 120 minutes and took the fifth penalty, with which he celebrated qualifying for the final.

On the part of Boca, which in theory approved a protocol last year for these cases of gender violence, there was no weighty response in this regard.



On Villa’s side, who was crazy throughout the game, there doesn’t seem to be any sign of anguish either. His celebration of the penalty was defiant and his reactions on social networks seem to be in the same vein.

