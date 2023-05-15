Sebastián Villa, starter with Boca Juniors this Sunday in the match against Belgrano, received an update on his legal situation while he was on court. According to the newspaper ‘Clarín’, from Argentina, Villa, who has been in court for more than a week for a case of gender violence against his ex-partner, would go to a new trial. This time, for rape, as requested by the Lomas de Zamora Attorney General’s Office.

They ask that Villa go to trial for rape in Argentina

As reported by ‘Clarín’, heThe Prosecutor’s Office of the Buenos Aires city of Lomas de Zamora asked the guarantee judge Javier Maffuci to bring the case against Villa for rape to trial.



Rocío Tamara Roldán, a young Argentine, accused the athlete for an event that occurred in June last year in a country house in the Buenos Aires town of Canning.

On May 13, he filed a complaint for gender violence, sexual abuse and attempted homicide before the Justice.

A year ago, in an interview with ‘Telefe Noticias’, he recalled the moment of the alleged attack: “We went to a barbecue, there were friends from the campus, it was normal. We always went, it was something normal. But he had already had a little and we went to his house, we selected a few people. He was already throwing some macho comments at me. I was fine, I left happy, I was with the person I trusted.”

And continued: “I was affraid. Because I didn’t know what he was going to do to me. I expected the worst. I realized and felt it. I can’t forget the feeling of having him on top of me. So she was very afraid, she had no strength at all. she had already used up all the strength he had.”.

“I wrote to a friend and he did not want her to enter. He asked me to raise my face. He wanted to hug me but I didn’t want him to touch me anymore. He didn’t get away from me for a second, he was afraid that I would talk to my friend. He put on music, he wanted to continue drinking until 1 in the afternoon, have a barbecue until the next day, ”said the young woman.

So far, it is not known if the request of the Prosecutor’s Office was accepted by the guarantee judge.

*With information from La Nación, from Argentina.