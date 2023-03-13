Sebastián Villa: they catch him partying before the game and ask for his head

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Villa
sebastian villa
The video shows the Colombian soccer player having fun.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian sebastian villa warmed up the fans again Boca Juniors, Well, a video was leaked on social networks in which he is seen partying before a game.
According to what was known, Villa was partying a few hours before the commitment between Boca and Banfield, of the seventh day of the 2023 League of Argentine soccer.
(Shakira: unexpected visit to a remembered site, indirect to Piqué?, video)
(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)
Pablo Carrozza, a journalist, uploaded on his networks the moment in which Villa delighted himself with more people in a renowned bowling alley Buenos Aires.
Indignation
Of course, Boca fans are enraged with the Colombian, who has not shown a good level this season.
He was expelled against Workshops of Cordoba and they already say that he is disoriented again, which has caused him rejection by the fans.
(The SIC makes football tremble again… (Meluk tells him))
(Dani Alves: wife returned to jail and left an unexpected message to her ex, video)
