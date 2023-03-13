Tuesday, March 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sebastián Villa: they catch him partying before the game and ask for his head

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Villa: they catch him partying before the game and ask for his head


close

Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa

sebastian villa

The video shows the Colombian soccer player having fun.

The Colombian sebastian villa warmed up the fans again Boca Juniors, Well, a video was leaked on social networks in which he is seen partying before a game.

See also  PSG seeks Messi's renewal at all costs

According to what was known, Villa was partying a few hours before the commitment between Boca and Banfield, of the seventh day of the 2023 League of Argentine soccer.

(Shakira: unexpected visit to a remembered site, indirect to Piqué?, video)
(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

Pablo Carrozza, a journalist, uploaded on his networks the moment in which Villa delighted himself with more people in a renowned bowling alley Buenos Aires.

Indignation

Of course, Boca fans are enraged with the Colombian, who has not shown a good level this season.

He was expelled against Workshops of Cordoba and they already say that he is disoriented again, which has caused him rejection by the fans.
(The SIC makes football tremble again… (Meluk tells him))
(Dani Alves: wife returned to jail and left an unexpected message to her ex, video)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  VIDEO: This is the craziest crash we've seen in ages

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sebastián #Villa #catch #partying #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Archaeologists in Egypt find Sphinx-like statue from Roman times

Archaeologists in Egypt find Sphinx-like statue from Roman times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result