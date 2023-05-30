Sebastián Villa: these were his last words before knowing his sentence

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Villa.
The Colombian is in the final stretch of his case for accusation of gender violence.
Colombian soccer player sebastian villa He attended a final hearing this Tuesday in which he gave his last words prior to hearing the sentence in the case of gender violence against his ex-partner Daniela Cortés, of which he is accused.
Villa’s defender martin apollorecently requested the acquittal of the soccer player after stating that “the word of the person complaining is not complete evidence” and that “in this case there are many pieces of evidence that contradict the complainant”
Villa enters the final stretch of his case. This Monday he gave his last words before the magistrate Claudia Davalos deliver the final verdict.
What did Villa say?
In the audience, surrounded by cameras and journalists, Villa made his final defense. “I am an excellent person, a good son and a good brother. I believe in God, that’s why I know that everything will turn out for the best. He’s holding me back a lot these days“, were Villa’s words before the judge.
“I would never have hurt Daniela or her family,” added the soccer player.
Now the judge has three business days to make her verdict known. The decision is expected to be known on Friday, June 2.
the attorney general Sergio Anauti He requested a sentence of 2 years and 3 months for the Boca player.
The case dates back to April 27, 2020 when Daniela Cortés reported that she was assaulted by Villa.
SPORTS
