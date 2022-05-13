This Friday around noon Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa was denounced for attempted murder and sexual abuse in Buenos Aires, Argentine city where he resides for being a Boca Juniors player.

This new accusation, of a woman who identifies herself as ‘Rocío’, and who apparently would be of Argentine nationality, adds to the accusations of gender violence that Daniela Cortés, the player’s ex-partner, had already made in 2020.



As far as it has been known, both cases are still open. Which is why Villa’s situation is increasingly complex.

First signal

Sebastian Villa, Colombian player.

On April 28, 2020, Daniela Cortés, Villa’s ex-wife, posted photos on her social networks and accused Boca’s steering wheel of having hit her.

The accusations did not end and on April 30 Cortés confirmed his complaint before the judges. In fact, on May 4, the woman pointed out that because of the beatings she would have received, she had also lost a son.

The effects of these complaints permeated Villa’s career on October 12, 2020, when Atlético Mineiro was interested in hiring him, but the player could not travel outside of Argentina, due to the complaint.

Then, for a few months, Villa stopped playing with Boca Juniors. He finally reappeared in November 2020.

Since then it has maintained a steady pace of competition. In fact, she has just been a figure with the ‘xeneize’ team in recent weeks.

🇦🇷🇨🇴🚨 A Justiça da Argentina decided in this sixth fair to take the case of domestic violence against Sebastián Villa do Boca Juniors to trial. The complaint was filed by his ex-companion Daniela Cortés at the end of April last year. 📸 Brand pic.twitter.com/SyxPjXH1pY – South American Soccer (@futsulamerica_) June 4, 2021

Second remark

Campaign It is not time to shut up.

“The alleged victim filed the complaint in the courts of Lomas de Zamora for an episode that would have occurred on June 26, 2021, in a house in a closed neighborhood of Ezeiza, close to the soccer player’s home, to be part of a barbecue in where several colleagues from the Boca Juniors squad were”reported this morning the newspaper ‘La Nación’, from Argentina, about the most recent complaint against Sebastián Villa.

The complainant, who defined Villa as a “violent and aggressive” person, maintained that the Colombian player had ingested a large amount of alcohol, that he sexually abused her and that later a situation of attempted homicide was generated. “I thought he intended to kill me,” said the victim in her presentation, to which ‘La Nación’ had access.

“This is part of an attempted murder,” said lawyer Roberto Castillo, representative of the complainant, to the ‘TyC Sports’ channel. And he added: “She is a girl who arrived for having suffered sexual abuse, injuries (which in my opinion are serious) and conduct that we understand could be framed as an attempted homicide as a result of drowning her with the aim of sexually abusing her.

“He even had many communications from the environment of the person we denounced. He considers that giving publicity to his complaint somehow protects it. If he did not initiate criminal action before, it was out of fear. He wants to close this nightmare and seek reparation and justice in the courts of Lomas de Zamora”, The lawyer continued, who later expanded: “We understand that the story is quite explicit. I am in contact with the Lomas courts to see which prosecutor’s office is involved. We have audio materials that were impossible to carry because of the weight. And videos and photos that support the extremes that she invokes in her complaint.



“There is plenty of evidence to even reach a conviction: it is an extremely serious crime that has to be repaired with the victim”concluded the lawyer.

According to information from the journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, Villa would have told his coach, Sebastián Battaglia, “that the content of the complaint is false and he expressed his desire to play against Racing (tomorrow, for the Argentine Cup)”.

Villa assured Sebastián Battaglia that the content of the complaint is false and expressed his desire to play against Racing. Shortly, one of Boca’s lawyers will meet with the footballer and, after that talk, the club will decide what to do. — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 13, 2022

So far, neither Boca Juniors nor the player have commented on the recent complaint.

SPORTS

*With information from ‘La Nación’, from Argentina.

From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA).