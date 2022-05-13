Sebastián Villa’s situation is increasingly complicated, now that a new complaint has been made against him for the alleged crimes of gender violence, rape and attempted murder.

The complainant, a woman identified as Rocío, recounts events that occurred in June 2021 and, according to her testimony, accuses the Colombian of very serious crimes.

But within the statement of the woman, who has requested that the soccer player be prevented from leaving Argentina to prevent him from “evading his responsibility” and that security measures be guaranteed to her, there is an additional detail: is there a possible crime of extortion in this case?

According to the Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, this seems to be the case: “The complainant cites a later meeting with Villa in Puerto Madero, in which, according to the woman, Villa asked her how much money the issue was resolved with. The complainant declares that she began to record Villa and that the Colombian offered her $5,000.“, said.

“Then he declares that someone named Félix, Villa’s supposed “right hand man”, snatches his cell phone and erases the evidence, but “luckily he had forwarded everything to my friend and my brother,” he added.

And here would be the most delicate situation: “The complainant also states that, after that, she was forced to sign a paper and receive an envelope with money, which she claims to have proof that it was returned. She remarks that, after that, Villa left the country”.

The complaint against Sebastián Villa for sexual abuse also raises a situation of extortion on the part of the footballer and his entourage. Regarding the injuries, the complainant provides records signed by 2 professionals from the Penna Hospital. Also videos of talks with Villa. — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 13, 2022

If the veracity of that testimony is confirmed, forcing her to accept money in exchange for silence and obtaining a signature in her own handwriting could constitute the crime of extortion, which consists of forcing, through violence or threats, a person to perform, tolerate or omit an act against their will.

One more crime could be added to the serious accusations that Rocío makes against Villa, who in the past was denounced by her ex-partner, Daniela Cortés, for assaults and acts related to gender violence.

