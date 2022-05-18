The new complaint against Sebastián Villa generated different reactions within the Boca world, although they all go, at least so far, on the same page: support the footballer. Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Verónica Pérez, does not rule out an arrest request against the Colombian.

Protected by article 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which establishes that “every person accused of a crime has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty”, nobody in the club imagines that the footballer is marginalized ownership, campus or institution. In fact, except for a sudden movement of the rudder, this Sunday Villa will start in the final of the Professional League Cup, against Tigre.

Voices from the club came out to support Villa

While the president, Jorge Ameal, this time opted for silence (“if he is guilty, we must help him and cure him”, he had said after the first complaint), only two members of the club spoke publicly. In both cases they supported the Colombian.

The first was Yamila Rodríguez, captain and scorer of the first division women’s team and the Argentine national team, who on Saturday, shortly before the semifinal between Boca and Racing, published an image on Instagram in which she is seen from behind with a villa t-shirt “Always banking my corduroy @ sebastian14villa,” he wrote. Rodríguez received strong criticism on that social network. In his clarification he said “the personal problems that the player has exclude me”.

The message from the captain of Boca, Yamila Rodríguez, and Sebastián Villa’s response. Photo: Instagram: @yamii_rodriguez11

The other was Juan Román Riquelme himself, second vice president and highest authority in Boca football. “Since we have been lucky enough to arrive at the club, two and a half years ago, we have nothing but words of gratitude because it has been two and a half years and he has never thrown himself on the stretcher, they have never treated him, it has not hurt him. Nothing, he hasn’t stopped training for a single day. The truth is that we as a professional with that boy have to take our hat off, ”he praised, speaking to ESPN.

And he added: “Afterwards, what happens off the field is another matter, but it is wonderful to have a player who for two and a half years did not miss a single training session.”

His words are far from reality. Offended and angry because the Football Council had rejected an offer for him from Brügge, from Belgium, on July 29 Sebastián Villa took his belongings, greeted his teammates and left the Ezeiza property. Shortly after, he announced by email that he was going to Colombia.

The strategy used by those who manage his career caused the Colombian to be forced to return to the club to avoid a trial for breach of contract. As a result, Villa spent 41 days without training in Boca. He only stepped on the Ezeiza property again on September 8.

In this “new Villa case”, according to what La Nación found out, Dr. Orlando Giménez, president of the Legal Department and member of the Board of Directors, conveyed calm to his peers in relation to this accusation.

In Boca they do not believe that the new case will advance

Indoors, in Boca they are convinced that the new complaint has no basis and they assert that the footballer has evidence to prove it. Meanwhile they reported: “The institution’s Inclusion and Equality department is already available for the episode involving the player Sebastián Villa and once again ratifies its total commitment in situations of gender and equality, as stated in the club’s first Protocol for action in cases of Gender-Based Violence, Gender Identity and/or Sexual Orientation, approved on August 12 by the Board of Directors Assembly.”

Point A of article 8 of that protocol states that “the complainant will receive comprehensive support throughout the preliminary proceedings by an interdisciplinary technical team formed for this purpose that is part of the Department of Inclusion and Equality.” According to that protocol, the only thing the club must do in the first instance is to provide psychological help to the two parties involved.

Beyond this institutional position, The young woman ratified before the Justice, during a statement of more than five hours in the courts of Lomas de Zamora, all her sayings. She assures that on June 26, 2021 she was the victim of sexual abuse and threatened with death by Villa. According to the brief presented last week, she was assisted at the Penna Hospital in Buenos Aires, and explained that she did not make the complaint at the time, despite the recommendation of the doctors who treated her, because she was in shock, she suffered “fear ” and was “paralyzed”.

In statements made to various media, Dr. Roberto Castillo, the victim’s lawyer, appeared forceful: “A preventive detention can be determined for Villa. Here there are expectations of sentences of 20 years; no negotiation possible. There was attempted homicide and carnal abuse, and they operated to prevent the girl from going out to speak.”

Villa was saved from being fired for the first case

A source close to Ameal on the Board of Directors stated to this newspaper: “The club has a very strong position on gender violence. When the first complaint against Villa became known, we were one step away from kicking him out. But the context of the pandemic and the absence of parties made it possible to better evaluate everything. Finally there was an agreement with the person who denounced him, and that is why he continued in the club”.

Regarding the possibility that in this case another economic agreement could be concluded in the civil jurisdiction, the complainant’s lawyer was blunt: “If there were to be an agreement, we are telling society that anyone who has money can do what they want. Here Villa has to serve his sentence. There is no other”.

At the courthouse door, Dr. Castillo recounted: “Rocío had to tell everything from scratch. She gave some details that we had not been able to include in the complaint. There were many hours of remembering and reliving everything that she lived through, which for her is a nightmare that fractured her psychically and emotionally”. During that testimony, Villa’s defense attorney, Martín Apolo, was also present, who also represents the player in a criminal case initiated in 2020 in which he is being investigated for gender-based violence against his ex-girlfriend, Daniela Cortés, who will soon have the oral trial .

In relation to the complaint, Castillo explained: “We report the facts that the victim refers to. The prosecution has to frame the rating. We credit the sexual abuse through the injuries and, due to the intimidation, she feared for her life. She ran out of air, she was suffocated. She felt that she ran out of air and that she did not even have the strength to cry”. They also denounced harassment so that this fact would not transcend.

This is the new accusation against Villa

According to judicial sources, the victim said that on the night of June 26, 2021 Villa “had drunk a lot of alcohol, more than a bottle of whiskey” and that during a barbecue he reproached him for “having looked” at his fellow soccer players, who were also part of the meeting and whose names were not revealed. After having a strong discussion, both left the place and went to the Colombian’s house together with the security employee nicknamed “Vikingo” and a friend of his, Félix Benítez.

“At that moment the worst situation of my life began,” says the victim in her complaint, in which she recounts that, after being mistreated and beaten by Villa, she wanted to leave and, in this situation, the Boca striker sexually abused her. After that, the young woman called a friend of hers and went to her house in Buenos Aires, where she bathed, put her clothes to wash and sectioned “her very short hair as a result of the shock”. The young woman said that she has recorded the conversations in which the Colombian, through his friend Benítez, offers her $5,000 to forget “everything that happened.” This is the second complaint received by the footballer, since he is awaiting trial.

At the same time, the lawyer released Boca from the matter: “The club would be a patrimonial victim. I can’t blame him for putting Villa to play. His principle of innocence has not yet been broken “, although he made it clear that” from the club they did not contact Rocío “, and regretted that the AFA had remained on the sidelines. “They did not contact us. I think they could have a gesture with the families of the victims. It would have been empathetic of him.”

Regarding the emotional state of the young woman, Castillo expressed: “It’s wrong, scared to death. She was away from the media, in terms of consuming them. This process is just beginning and she knows it’s going to be tough.”

According to the Télam agency, prosecutor Pérez plans to summon the five witnesses that the victim mentions in her complaint to testify starting this Wednesday. Although the names did not come out, it is likely that the victim’s friend who went to look for her at Villa’s house after the alleged abuse, as well as “Vikingo”, the soccer player’s security officer, and Benítez, who would have called on several occasions to the complainant to dissuade her from filing the complaint. Only later would they summon the striker.

Last Friday, after the presentation in court, the prosecutor imposed two prohibitions on Villa: approaching the victim and her family group, and leaving the country, a measure that was already in force for the 2020 criminal case.

For the latter, the Colombian will soon face the oral trial. In the case of the episode involving Daniela Cortés, the accusation is of minor injuries aggravated by the bond and by gender-based violence in real contest with coercive threats on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the house they shared in a private neighborhood of the Buenos Aires town of Canning.

Paul Lissotto

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA