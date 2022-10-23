Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sebastián Villa: the great goal that gives Boca Juniors a title and brought tears to his eyes

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa

Photo:

Efe – Archive THE TIME

Sebastian Villa

The Colombian, protagonist in the match against Independiente.

Sebastian Villa knows what it is to go from hell to heaven. She has had a difficult season with Boca Juniorswith injuries and personal problems, but this Sunday he had a catharsis, scoring a great goal in the final match against Independent.

Villa was a substitute, but when he entered the field he was present with the goal of the partial advantage 2-1 in The Bombonera.

The Colombian scored at minute 4 of the final part, from a free kick, and in the middle of his celebration, he could not contain his emotion and tears.

Independiente tied the match, but as River beat Racing, that secured the title for Boca Juniors. .

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Sebastián Villa would be arrested to "advocate for the end of the patriarchy"

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sebastián #Villa #great #goal #Boca #Juniors #title #brought #tears #eyes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Boca became champion of the LPF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.