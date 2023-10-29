Sebastián Villa has been more news in the judicial chronicle than in the sports news in Argentina. He was convicted of gender violence against Daniela Cortés, his former romantic partner, and has an ongoing process for alleged rape against an Argentine woman, Tamara Doldán, which will also take him to trial.

Sebastián Villa was removed from the Boca Juniors squad After the criminal complaint, despite having a valid contract, his exploits in Argentina remained in the past, it is no longer talked about since the moment of the first conviction, which is in the appeal process.

So things are, Villa has no choice but to train and wait for a resolution or an offer to compete again, even if there is still no news of one option or another. Until now.

Sebastián Villa in action in the classic.

Villa will play for Westcol in the Kings League

The Antioquian confirmed, in a surprising way, that he will play in the new Kings League Americas, a competition led by Gerard Piqué, president of the tournament.

Villa was on a stream with the ‘influencer’ Westcol, who offered him a position on the team he presides with the singer Arcángel. “Daddy, I have a team in the Kings League, are you ready?”

Automatically, the Colombian player gave his approval and commented: “Sure, where is the contract? I’m already active, daddy,” Villa began with great enthusiasm, and ended “Let’s go once. Why make it long?”

Villa celebrates goal with Boca Juniors.

The official announcement is still pending, but This type of informal agreements is common in the Kings League that later become official. For the Kings League Americas, the president is the Mexican Miguel Layún, although Gerard Piqué will continue to lead the organization.

Villa and his numbers at Boca Juniors

Sebastián Villa dazzled with the Boca Juniors shirt before being involved in the lawsuits. The forward played 172 games, won seven titles with Xeneize and scored 29 goals between 2018 and 2023.

