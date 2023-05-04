Sebastián Villa shines with this goal for Boca in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Villa celebrates a goal with Boca Juniors.
The Colombian scored this Wednesday on the Colo Colo field.
The Colombian sebastian villa He was present with a goal this Wednesday in the Copa Libertadores, in the visit of Boca Juniors to Colo Colo from Chile.
Villa started the game in Santiago at home. Boca was already leading 0-1 when the Colombian scored.
His goal was in the 65th minute, to extend his team’s advantage. Villa was very attentive in pressing Falcón, a Uruguayan defender, who lost the ball and it was served to the Colombian.
Villa’s goal
SPORTS
