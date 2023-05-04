Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sebastián Villa shines with this goal for Boca in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in Sports
Sebastián Villa shines with this goal for Boca in the Copa Libertadores


Sebastian Villa

Villa celebrates a goal with Boca Juniors.

Villa celebrates a goal with Boca Juniors.

The Colombian scored this Wednesday on the Colo Colo field.

The Colombian sebastian villa He was present with a goal this Wednesday in the Copa Libertadores, in the visit of Boca Juniors to Colo Colo from Chile.

Villa started the game in Santiago at home. Boca was already leading 0-1 when the Colombian scored.

His goal was in the 65th minute, to extend his team’s advantage. Villa was very attentive in pressing Falcón, a Uruguayan defender, who lost the ball and it was served to the Colombian.

Villa’s goal

SPORTS

