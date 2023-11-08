You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Sebastián Villa, Boca player.
The Colombian player would end his wait and return to play.
Sebastian Villa He is about to end his sporting inactivity. After not playing since June 2 of this year, the Colombian will leave Boca Juniors free to become a new player of Beroe Stara Zagora of Bulgaria.
After being found guilty in the case of assault on his ex-partner Daniela Cortés, the midfielder had no further action with Boca and left the team poorly.
More than five months after his last game, a light appears on the Colombian soccer player’s horizon.
From Argentina they assume that Villa will end his relationship with Boca and will travel to Europe in the coming days to do his respective medical examinations and be made official by the Bulgarian club.
“The 27-year-old Colombian striker, who is in the middle of a dispute with Xeneize, reached a verbal agreement with the Bulgarian team and will travel this weekend to undergo a medical check-up and sign the contract,” he mentioned. TyC Sports.
Beroe Stara is located in eighth position with 21 points, 14 behind the leader CSKA Sofia, although so far, it is qualifying for next season’s Conference League.
VILLA WILL LEAVE MOUTH FREE AND WILL BE A NEW PLAYER FOR BEROE STARA ZAGORA OF BULGARIA!
The 27-year-old Colombian striker, who is in the middle of a dispute with Xeneize, reached a verbal agreement with the Bulgarian team and will travel this weekend to… pic.twitter.com/ye3heQGEM8
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 7, 2023
