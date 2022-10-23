Sebastián Villa, see the great goal he scored with Boca Juniors and brought tears to his eyes

Sebastian Villa knows what it is to go from hell to heaven. She has had a difficult season with Boca Juniorswith injuries and personal problems, but this Sunday he had a catharsis, scoring a great goal in the final match against Independent.

Villa was a substitute, but when he entered the field he was present with the goal of the partial advantage 2-1 in The Bombonera.



The Colombian scored at minute 4 of the final part, from a free kick, and in the middle of his celebration, he could not contain his emotion and tears.

That goal brings Boca closer to the title of Argentine soccer.

