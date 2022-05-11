Sebastián Villa: see the great goal he scored to qualify for Boca Juniors

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Villa.
The Colombian was in the 2-0 win over Defense and Justice.
May 10, 2022, 10:10 PM
Boca Juniors qualified for the semifinals of the Argentine Soccer League Cup by defeating Defense and Justice 2-0, in one of the matches for the quarterfinals played this Tuesday at La Bombonera.
Colombian Sebastián Villa (40) and Juan Ramírez (78) scored the goals for the team led by Sebastián Battaglia, and that he will seek the ticket to the final in the semifinal that will be played next Saturday against Racing, which previously thrashed Aldosivi 5-0 in the first duel of the quarterfinals.
See Villa’s goal here.
Sebastián Villa scored the first goal for Boca Juniors, who beat Defense and Justice 2-0 and qualified for the semifinals of the #CopaDeLaLiga
Frank Fabra was also a starter and assisted Villa
Boca will face Racing, who beat Aldosivi 5-0pic.twitter.com/e1UTEft0Yd
– Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) May 11, 2022
May 10, 2022, 10:10 PM
