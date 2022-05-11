Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Sebastián Villa: see the great goal he scored to qualify for Boca Juniors

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa.

The Colombian was in the 2-0 win over Defense and Justice.

Boca Juniors qualified for the semifinals of the Argentine Soccer League Cup by defeating Defense and Justice 2-0, in one of the matches for the quarterfinals played this Tuesday at La Bombonera.

Colombian Sebastián Villa (40) and Juan Ramírez (78) scored the goals for the team led by Sebastián Battaglia, and that he will seek the ticket to the final in the semifinal that will be played next Saturday against Racing, which previously thrashed Aldosivi 5-0 in the first duel of the quarterfinals.

See Villa’s goal here.

