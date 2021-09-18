The conflicts between Sebastián Villa and the Boca leadership still do not come to an end, and it is that after everything that has happened, the future of the player every day becomes more uncertain and more distant from Xeneize.
The leadership commanded by Juan Román Riquelmte decided to suspend the Colombian for 15 days without pay, however, The player did not delay in putting his rejection through a document letter, arguing that his absence was justified by the health of his mother. This was announced on ESPN.
Let us remember that after the painful scandal that took place in that match against Atlético Mineiro, Villa was absent from training for several weeks, where they thought that everything was in relation to what would be a possible pressure to let him leave the club.
One of the few leaders who has come out to show his face is precisely his compatriot, Jorge ‘El Patron’ Bermúdez, who at the time expressed his anger at the way in which Villa has acted regarding his future: “It seems to me that one in life has to be grateful and if there is a player that Boca protected, helped and accompanied, it is Villa. Today he is exposed to the maximum and drastic sanctions because he does not show up to train “he stated a few weeks ago.
It seems that the 25-year-old Colombian would be living his last days as a Xeneize player, news that most fans expect, because despite the fact that he has a contract with Boca until 2024, his attitude is something that they are no longer tolerating at the club, and this does not do any good for the entire institution.
