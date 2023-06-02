The Colombian soccer player of Boca Juniors Sebastián Villa reiterated on Tuesday his innocence and denied having assaulted his ex-partner Daniela Cortes in a trial in Argentina for minor injuries and threats.

“I am innocent. I believe in God. I believe that everything will turn out well. Everything will turn out in the best way,” declared the player when pronouncing his final words before judge Claudia Dávalos, a right that assists all defendants before that the judgment be rendered.

“What I have to say is that I would never hurt Daniela or her family. I am innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother,” he insisted in his brief words to ratify his declaration of innocence as he had already made when questioned during the process.

Judgment

The judge summoned the parties for next Friday, June 2 at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. in Colombia). for the reading of the expected verdict.



Villa, 27, is accused of gender violence under charges of “minor injuries aggravated by the relationship and by mediating gender violence, with coercive threats.”

The penal code contemplates penalties of one to six years in prison for such crimes. The prosecution requested a sentence of two years and three months in prison, which would be suspended for being less than three years (the minimum to go to prison) while the defense requested the acquittal of the footballer, considering the complaint “false”.

The process addresses the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the middle of a fight that included shouting and threats, although the woman said she had been a victim of abuse on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2020. Cortés, also Colombian, who participated in the trial as witness and testified by videoconference from the city of Medellín, where he currently lives, said that Villa “began to drink alcohol and became more violent every day.”

During the trial, which began on April 17 and attended all the hearings, Villa continued to play as a starter for the Boca Juniors first division team.

Villa will face another trial at the end of the year for a complaint of sexual abuse filed in May 2022 by another young woman who was her partner for an episode that occurred in June of the previous year.

