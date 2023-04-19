The Colombian sebastian villa, a Boca Juniors player, is still on trial for alleged injuries and threats in 2020 against his then partner. The oral trial against the Colombian is taking place in the Correctional Court 2, in the town of Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires, in charge of Judge Claudia Dávalos.

(It may interest you: Pereira touched the feat and lost everything in the replacement against Boca Juniors)

Villa, 26, is being tried for the crimes of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond and mediating gender violence and coercive threats” against Daniela Cortés, and if found guilty could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

The trial discusses the alleged events that occurred in April 2020 in the house shared by Villa and Cortés in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in the town of Canning, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Third day

Already on Tuesday, Villa attended the court pending his match at night in the Libertadores Cup.



Boca summoned him and waited for him and in the end the player was able to act against Pereira. The judge had granted her permission for him not to attend the third day of trial today.

However, the footballer decided to comply with the initial program and appeared again in court.

It is expected that this will be the key day, because his statement could finally be given. Local media report that the verdict would not be known for now, since the process was extended due to an expertise requested by the defense.

That is why the decision could be known within 15 days.

The case

Photo: Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO

Cortés published the images of his injuries on his social networks and the next morning he filed a criminal complaint.

Villa was also denounced by another woman in May 2022 for an episode of gender violence that allegedly happened in June 2021, for sexual abuse with carnal access, aggravated by injuries.

The Colombian, who has played for Boca Juniors since 2018, was supported by the club’s vice president, Juan Ramón Riquelme, stating that he “continues to be the best in the country”, that the club “is lucky” to have him and expressed his “admiration “and be grateful for his performance in an interview given to the Boca’s official site last Friday.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news