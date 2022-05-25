The case of Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa, from Boca Juniors, continueswho was reported for alleged sexual abuse with carnal access by a young woman in Argentina.

This Tuesday, the gynecologist Renee Legrand made her long-awaited statement before the prosecutors investigating the case.

Her testimony was essential in the investigation, since, according to the complainant, she was the professional who treated the victim at the Penna hospital the day after the reported abuse.

Relief for Villa?

The gynecologist’s testimony was made via zoom, after her face-to-face statement was suspended last week, as the doctor cited health problems to appear in court.

The statement was a respite for the Colombian, because while waiting for the doctor to ratify what the woman reported, regarding injuries related to sexual abuse, the professional stated that “she does not remember if she treated the alleged victim.”

According to Argentine media, the gynecologist assured that “perhaps she signed the certificate, but another doctor could have treated her.”

Prosecutors Verónica Pérez and Vanesa González also asked Legrand if she could have left something unrecorded in the book, to which the doctor reiterated that everything she sees leaves it settled.

In his testimony, the alleged victim assured that The doctor suggested that she file a complaint, but this was not confirmed by the gynecologist.



In any case, the process continues, and both parties prepare new arguments.

