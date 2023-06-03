Sunday, June 4, 2023
Sebastián Villa leaves Argentina after being sentenced to prison: this is what is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Villa leaves Argentina after being sentenced to prison: this is what is known


Sebastián Villa convicted of gender violence against his ex-partner #Shorts | TimeSebastián Villa leaves Argentina.

The Colombian player was convicted of gender violence.

Sebastián Villa leaves Argentina. The Colombian soccer player, sentenced this Friday to two and a half years in prison for gender violence, said goodbye to his colleagues from Boca Juniors and in the next few hours he would be leaving the country in the south of the continent to travel, apparently, back to Colombia.

This was announced by the journalist Diego Monroig, who has covered the xeneize team for more than a decade.

