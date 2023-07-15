Saturday, July 15, 2023
Sebastián Villa: leader of the barra brava and candidate for president of Boca, exploded

July 15, 2023
Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa returns to Argentina.

Sebastián Villa returns to Argentina.

The Colombian player is in the eye of the hurricane.

sebastian villa he came back to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to present himself to Boca Juniors, after spending almost a month in Colombia and after having been found guilty by the Justice, which sentenced him to two years and one month, for “coercive threats, in real competition, with qualified minor injuries” to his ex partner Daniela Cortes.

Beyond being in the Argentine club, from Boca there is a decision made: Sebastián Villa will no longer play for the xeneize.
The change

However, he needs to define his future, as he needs to solve the future of the player and the club in the best way.

It was reported that Boca Juniors will seek Villa’s departure in the current transfer market, as he needs to free up a foreigner’s place to be able to hire a striker: there is talk of the Uruguayan Édinson Cavani or the Colombian Roger Martínez.

However, this Saturday something different was known and everything indicates that the midfielder could play in Boca.

“Sebastián Villa would have to play because he has not been sentenced. The one who made the decision not to put it up is a donkey or they let themselves be carried away by the media. Even so, he is the best player that Boca has”, Rafael Di Zeo said to himself.
