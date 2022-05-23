Boca Juniors became champion in Argentine football again, this time in the 2022 League Cup, with a large participation of key foreign players for the team, natives of Peru, Colombia and Paraguay.

Among the outstanding figures of the champion squad appears the Colombian

Sebastian Villa, the 25-year-old winger who carved out space with skill and speed to open up space in opposing defences.

(Luis Díaz: impressive numbers in just 13 games with Liverpool)

(Santiago Buitrago: where did the best Colombian in the Giro d’Italia come from?)

(Nairo Quintana would leave Arkea and run with two other Colombians)

Arrived at Boca four seasons ago, at the end of June 2018, from Deportes Tolima, the Antioquia winger did not take long to show his quality as a player, with 22 goals and 21 assists in the 122 games played in the blue and gold club.

successes and problems

Juan Román Riquelme, historical idol and current vice president of Boca, He did not hesitate to state a few days ago that “Villa continues to show without a doubt that today he is the best player in Argentine soccer, the most unbalanced. It is important, if (he) does not score, he makes you do it.”

At the same time, Villa was also the protagonist in controversial actions, such as when he declared his willingness to leave the club, which was not fulfilled because no satisfactory offer arrived, as well as the legal demands that she must face for complaints of gender violence against her ex-partners.

Villa was charged with the crime of sexual abuse against a young woman who denounced him for assaults that he would have suffered in 2021, judicial sources reported.

The player was notified of the charge for the crime of “sexual abuse with carnal access” by the prosecutor Vanesa González, from the town of Lomas de Zamora, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where the case was filed.

For some days now, Villa has been prohibited from approaching the woman, whose identity has been kept confidential.

At Sunday’s title celebration, Villa was defiant in a video where he said things, including this defiant line: “Let’s get this through, God knows who I am, my family knows who I am, the group knows who I am, the club knows who I am…”, said.

And I add: “Come on Boca, always with confidence and with faith. Blessings, thanks for the support.”

(Luis Díaz, how much did Liverpool earn for being second in the Premier League?)

(Video: Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen infamously assaulted)

Sports