Sebastián Villa received a sentence this Friday in a trial in Argentina for minor injuries and threats to his ex-partner Daniela Cortés and was found guilty.

“Sentence Villa Cano to 2 years and one month in prison for being the author of aggravated minor injuries and for mediating gender violence and coercive threats…”, says the reading of the sentence.

The process addressed the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the middle of a fight that included shouting and threats, although the woman said she had been a victim of abuse on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2020.

(You may be interested in: Sebastián Villa: the new video that has him against the wall for gender violence)

Villa reiterated his innocence on Tuesday and denied having assaulted his ex-partner Daniela Cortés: “I am innocent. I believe in God. I believe that everything will turn out well. Everything will turn out in the best way,” the player declared that day before the judge Claudia Dávalos in her final words, a right that assists all defendants before the ruling is handed down. “What I have to say is that I would never hurt Daniela or her family. I am innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother,” he insisted.

not going to prison

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him. Photo: Taken from TyC Sports

The judge ruled this Friday, June 2, that the Colombian Sebastián Villa is guilty.

It was previously reported that Daniela Cortés was contacted to notify her and stated that her will was not to be present at the reading of the sentence.

(Read also: Sebastián Villa: before the verdict, he poses with a flag against violence against women)

The sentence of two years and one month in prison is not effective, that is, Villa will not go to jail.

Instead Villa must be submitted to the authorities every two months. They forbid him to have any more contact with Daniela Cortés, he could not use drugs or drink alcohol and he must take psychosocial therapy.

SEBASTIÁN VILLA WAS FOUND GUILTY: TWO YEARS AND ONE MONTH IN PRISON 🚨 The conviction corresponds to the case for crimes of minor injuries aggravated by gender violence and coercive threats against Daniela Cortés, her ex-partner. pic.twitter.com/IzMMdGfgRB — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) June 2, 2023

Cortés, also Colombian, who participated in the trial as a witness and testified by videoconference from the city of Medellín, where she currently lives, said that

Villa “began to drink alcohol and became more violent every day.”

During the trial, which began on April 17 and attended all the hearings, Villa continued to play as a starter for the Boca Juniors first division team.

Villa will face another trial at the end of the year for a complaint of sexual abuse filed in May 2022 by another young woman who was her partner for an episode that occurred in June of the previous year.

Sebastián Villa entered the correctional court no. 2 of Lomas de Zamora. In minutes, Judge Claudia Dávalos will give the sentence for the cause of gender violence that the soccer player has.

If he is guilty, Boca stops summoning him in official matches. pic.twitter.com/rQeAgA4TWb — Leandro Aguilera (@Tato_Aguilera) June 2, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news