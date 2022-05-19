Friday, May 20, 2022
Sebastián Villa, in the midst of the scandal, leaves an ironic message on networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa.

The footballer left a message on his Instagram account.

Sebastián Villa, the Colombian soccer player from Boca Juniors who is involved in a new scandal in Argentinaaccused of alleged sexual abuse, and who was charged and notified this Thursday, expressed himself in a message on Instagram, regarding his birthday.

Villa published a photo with his mother, with a message in which he expresses himself about his birthday celebration, but leaves ironic frades regarding the process he is going through since this new accusation.

Villa’s Words

“Today is a special day in every way possible. The best thing is to be with those who love us, support us and never let us down. Always family and friends, in good times and not so good, although sometimes it is complicated, The wolf will always be bad if the one who tells the story is Little Red Riding Hood, right?Villa wrote.

“Thank you, Mommy, for being with me today, thank you family. I am surrounded by good love. Thank you all for every birthday congratulations message, of support. God bless you,” he added.

This Thursday there was also controversy because the Boca juniors club left a congratulatory message for the player on social networks, generating enormous outrage and complaints from users on Twitter, who regret that the team has not taken a strong position in the midst of the scandal.

