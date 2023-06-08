Sebastián Villa, in the midst of judicial troubles, would have a million-dollar offer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Villa celebrates a goal with Boca Juniors.
The Colombian is coveted outside of Argentina.
After knowing the decision of the Argentine justice system, which sentenced him to 2 years and a month in prison with conditional execution for a case of gender violence, the Colombian Sebastián Villa could leave Boca Juniors very soon.
Villa, who has not trained with the first team of the xeneize team since last Friday, did not have a good season.
Good offer?
Apart from everything extra-sports, he only scored one goal and gave 3 assists in 24 games played, but he has a poster.
It was learned that Saudi Arabian soccer is interested in the player who, despite the legal troubles, is coveted inside and outside Argentina.
“A club from the United Arab Emirates made an offer for Sebastián Villa. It is a one-year loan with a charge and purchase option. Boca is expected to make a decision in the next few days,” said journalist César Luis Merlo.
(
🚨[EXCLUSIVO] A club from the United Arab Emirates made an offer for Sebastián Villa.
*️⃣It is a one-year loan with charge and purchase option. Boca is expected to make a decision in the next few days. The 🇨🇴 wants the transfer to take place. pic.twitter.com/V3wDbn3q35
— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 7, 2023
