Boca Juniors tied on Sunday 2-2 against Rosario Central for the 14th. day of the Professional Football League (LPF). Sebastián Villa, striker for the xeneize team, was the one who shot the center in the second agonizing goal for the team led by Jorge Almirón.

To celebrate the goal, the forward made a gesture captured by the ESPN cameras, and analyzed, among other chroniclers, by the journalist Morena Beltran.

This Monday afternoon, in Team F, the journalists of the cycle saw a compilation with images of the match. In particular, ESPN stayed with Villa, who raised the ball into the area, and after noticing that the play ended in a goal, celebrated the conquest in a very particular way.

Like Dibu Martínez in the 2021 Copa América penalties, against Colombia, the soccer player propelled his body forward, with his arms at the side of his body.

When observing the images, the journalists present in the studio were silent, except for Beltrán, from whom barely a whisper was heard.

Upon returning to the “floor”, Beltrán firmly expressed his opinion regarding Villa’s gesture. “Very appropriate for the moment he is living. (…) Very accurate for the judicial situation that he is experiencing ”, considered the journalist regarding the celebration of the 26-year-old player.

This is the judicial situation of Sebastián Villa

Last week, the trial began in which Sebastián Villa is accused of the crimes of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond, gender violence and coercive threats” suffered by his ex-partner in 2020, Daniela Cortés, in the house they shared in a country of Canning, in Esteban Echeverría.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison. Justice is investigating the events that occurred on April 27 of that year, when the woman suffered facial injuries due to the mistreatment of the soccer player, who later was denounced for sexual abuse by another victim.

Apart from this accusation, Another complaint for sexual abuse with carnal access weighs on Villa, a crime that would have occurred in June 2021, when Villa had already been denounced by Cortés.

This second crime was reported by a 26-year-old girl on May 13, 2022 before the same prosecutor’s office. If found guilty, this offense provides for up to 15 years in prison.

On Wednesday, April 19, Villa had to attend the Lomas de Zamora court, and at night, his coach in Boca, Jorge Almirón, decided to wait for him so that that same day he would play the Copa Libertadores match against Deportivo Pereira as a starter, considering it “essential” to your team.

In recent statements, the vice president of the club, Juan Román Riquelme, defined the striker as the “best player in Argentine soccer.”

When Cortés’s complaint was known, in 2020, Villa was removed from the campus. However, after a statement from his ex-partner, Daniela Cortés, in which she assured that “the personal has nothing to do with the work”, the footballer returned to training with the Boca first team.

