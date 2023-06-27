Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Sebastián Villa: his future with Boca would take a very unexpected turn

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Villa: his future with Boca would take a very unexpected turn

Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa.

Sebastian Villa.

The Colombian is still in the eye of the hurricane.

The Colombian player of Boca Juniors Sebastian Villa He remains at the center of the controversy, after he was convicted of gender violence in Argentina by his ex-partner, Daniela Cortes.

Villa is not having a good time. He was removed from the squad and his future is in suspense, although there is talk of offers from various clubs for him, but at this time there is nothing certain, nothing confirmed.
It is noted that the priority of the team from Boca is to get rid of the player, sell him if possible, but nothing is clear.

Villa recently put pressure on the team, warning them that if they didn’t reinstate him to training, he would declare himself free and look for his own future.

However, things could have changed in the last few days. It was known that Juan roman riquelme you would be pleasantly surprised.

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him.

Photo:

Taken from TyC Sports

It is said that the soccer player is in Colombia and, meanwhile, in Boca they take ownership of his future and everything indicates that they will not terminate his contract.

Riquelme, they say, wants Villa to return to Argentina for him to return to training with the team, but most likely he will not play.
