The young woman who accused the Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa, of Boca Juniors, of aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of liberty, He ratified his complaint to the Argentine justice on Monday, his lawyer reported.

“What she is denouncing is extremely serious”Roberto Castillo, the complainant’s lawyer, told the news channel C5N, who testified for several hours in the Esteban Echeverría courts, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The testimony

“We have come to ratify and expand the complaint a little more and incorporate some evidence,” the lawyer explained when entering the court.

The woman, whose identity and nationality are not known, left the place with her face covered and without making any statements to the press. “She’s scared to death,” said her legal representative.

On Friday, the woman had submitted a document that was referred to the Decentralized and Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes of Gender Violence, which prohibited

Villa, 25, leaving Argentina and approaching the complainant.

After the complaint, Boca Juniors issued a statement in which it said to be “at the disposal” of the young and ratified “its commitment to situations of gender and equality” without separating the striker from the squad.

The complaint was made known on Friday, one day before the semifinal match of the Argentine League Cup that Boca beat Racing on penalties 6-5 after a goalless draw in the 90 minutes. Boca advanced to the final of the tournament, which will play on Saturday against Tigre.

During the game, in which Villa started, the Colombian was insulted several times by the Racing fans alluding to the rape accusation.

The Colombian will not be on the squad that will receive Corinthians on Tuesday for the Copa Libertadores, but because he still has suspension dates in the continental tournament.

Since 2020, Villa has been facing a case for gender-based violence as a result of a complaint from her partner at the time, the Colombian Daniela Cortés, for physical and psychological abuse. The new complaint refers to events that allegedly occurred on June 26, 2021.

According to the young woman in her lawsuit, that day the soccer player, while intoxicated, attacked her on the way back from a dinner at a friend’s house.



“Once the sexual submission was over, I began to cry uncontrollably and I begged him to let me go, to which he told me that I could not leave until I calm down,” he said in his letter.



The woman assured that the soccer player tried to bribe her with 5,000 dollars to prevent him from reporting it.

They cite witnesses

Similarly, this Tuesday five witnesses to the events are summoned, Who will talk about the case?

It was noted that the prosecutor in the case could not notify the footballer of the beginning of the case. But the most delicate thing is that the victim’s lawyer filed a official document from the hospital stating that there were injuries “compatible with sexual abuse”, as commented.

If checked, Villa could be arrested.



