Sebastián Villa, guilty: what decision does Boca Juniors make?

sebastian villa He received a sentence this Friday in a trial in Argentina for minor injuries and threats to his ex-partner Daniela Cortes and was found guilty.

“Sentence Villa Cano to 2 years and one month in prison for being the author of aggravated minor injuries and for mediating gender violence and coercive threats…”, says the reading of the sentence.

The process addressed the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the middle of a fight that included shouting and threats, although the woman said she had been a victim of abuse on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2020.

What decides Mouth?

Sebastián Villa with the flag of Not One Less.

Boca was waiting for the court decision to make a decision about the future of the player.

Villa has a contract until December of next year, but this situation leaves his link with the xeneize club up in the air.

It is expected that in the next few hours Boca will give an official statement about its decision with the footballer,

Some press versions in Argentina indicate that Villa will no longer play with the xeneize team shirt.

