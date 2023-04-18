The Boca Juniors footballer Sebastián Villa began to be tried this Monday for gender violence against his ex-partner, who at the beginning of the oral trial assured that the Colombian striker “became violent” every time he drank alcohol and that the shoving “were common ”.

He also stated that on the day of the attack committed in April 2020 in the house they shared in a country house of the Canning party in Buenos Aires, he attacked her with blows to the forehead and kicks in the stomach after an argument because she told him that she wanted to separate.

At the beginning of the oral trial for threats and injuries that began this morning and that is in charge of the Correctional Court No. 2 of Lomas de Zamora, in charge of Claudia Dávalos, the soccer player heard the testimony of his complainant, his ex-partner Daniela Cortés , who declared via Zoom from Colombia, where he currently resides.

According to Cortés, the relationship problems began when the soccer player was hired by Boca and arrived in Argentina in 2018, since at that time “he began to drink alcohol and became more violent every day.”

According to his story, which was permanently denied by Villa with head shakes, pushing by the footballer “was common from the beginning of the relationship”, but he did not see it “as something bad”.

Cortés explained to Judge Dávalos that the worst moment was when the quarantine decreed by the National Government due to the coronavirus pandemic occurred, because Villa “drank” alcoholic beverages and “assaulted” her and that “whole days went by that she could not speak.” with his mother via video call “because of the blows he had on his face”.

Regarding the day of the attack on April 27, 2020, which was first publicly denounced on social media and then before the Lomas de Zamora Court, the woman explained that it all started the night before with a discussion in which She told him that the relationship “was not enough”, so a dispute began over who would stay in the house where they lived and who would go to another apartment.

At that moment, according to Cortés, the Boca striker called her mother and sister and, when she hung up the phone, began to hit her.

“He hits me on the forehead, he kicks me in the stomach, in the leg, in the thigh,” he said in his account during the debate, while Villa, sitting next to his lawyer Martín Apolo, shook his head.

According to her account, after the attack, she stayed “alone in the house for two and a half months” until she was able to return to Colombia, and she stated that, although in Argentina up to that moment she had not filed a complaint, in her country Natal had denounced the soccer player for gender violence.

“After he left, I talked to my parents and that’s when I decided to make a public complaint, because I feared for my family and my daughter. At that time post previous photos. In the text (of his publication on social networks) I clarified that he did it because he couldn’t take it anymore, one more blow or one less blow was part of the landscape, ”he said.

Villa is being tried for the crimes of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond and for mediating gender violence and coercive threats.”

According to the spokesmen, In this case, a Correctional Court of the province of Buenos Aires intervenes because it is a crime that provides for a penalty of up to six years in prison.

The debate discusses the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the house shared by Villa and his ex in the Saint Thomas private neighborhood of Canning, which were investigated by the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 3 by Esteban Echeverría, specialized in Gender Violence.

In the video published by the victim, images of the visibly beaten woman were observed, while the complainant recounted violent events experienced next to the soccer player, whom she described as “an abuser, both physically and psychologically.”

After that episode, the footballer moved to the country “Venado II”, also from Canning, in which the second episode of gender violence supposedly took place, for which he was denounced in June 2021 for “sexual abuse”.

This second episode was denounced by a 26-year-old girl on May 13, 2022 before the same prosecutor who, although she requested the immediate arrest of Villa, the Lomas de Zamora Guarantee Judge Javier Maffucci Moore rejected the claim and suggested further investigation. investigation.

After being investigated for the crime of “sexual abuse with carnal access” -which provides for up to 15 years in prison-, between October and November Villa also submitted to psychological expertise that, according to his defense attorney, revealed that the striker “He does not present features compatible with the fact that is imputed to him.”

