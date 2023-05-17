Sebastián Villa could go to jail in Argentina. This Wednesday, the prosecutor Sergio Anauti, in charge of the case for gender violence that exists against the Colombian footballer of Boca Juniors, asked that he be sentenced to more than two years in prison for the crime of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond” and for “mediating gender violence and coercive threats.”

This is how the Argentine media report it.

Sebastián Villa could go to jail: the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office

On the morning of this Wednesday, after 10 in the morning in Argentina, Villa appeared at a new hearing of the case in which he is accused of gender violence against Daniela Cortés, his ex-partner.

“It is proven that on April 27, 2020 in the country Saint Thomas in Canning, Villa told Daniela Cortés that he was going to ruin her life”recounted the prosecutor Anauti, in the middle of his speech, before describing the way in which Villa would have assaulted the woman.

At that point, the prosecutor requested that Villa serve a sentence of two years and three months in prison.

The case for which Villa could go to jail

In the debate they air the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the house that Villa and his ex shared in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in Canning, which were investigated by the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Esteban Echeverría, specialized in Gender Violence.

Cortés denounced having been beaten by Villa through a video posted on social networks, in which images of the woman with blood in her mouth were observed, while recounting violent events experienced next to the soccer player, whom she described as ” an abuser, both physically and psychologically.

After that episode, the footballer moved to the country “Venado II”, also from Canning, in which the second episode supposedly took place for which he was denounced in June 2021 for the crime of “sexual abuse”.

*With information from La Nación, from Argentina.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)