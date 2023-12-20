Sebastian Villa He arrived in Bulgaria more than a month ago to play with the Beroe from that country, but has not been able to debut due to lack of a work visa.

That is why the player is in Colombia doing the paperwork to have the necessary documentation.

Villa hopes to be able to play again as soon as possible, after a convulsive year in which he was convicted of gender violence, following the complaint filed by his ex-partner. Daniela Cortes. Villa was sentenced to two years and one month, but he will not go to prison because the sentence does not exceed 3 years. In addition, he has a case pending in Argentina for alleged rape.

The 26-year-old forward had a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2024, but ended up being rescinded. For this reason, he signed with the Bulgarian team, at the risk of legal action from Boca.

While his situation is resolved, Villa has been preparing to reappear on the fields, in the Bulgarian league.

During his time in the country, he commented in statements to Win Sports: “It is a competitive league. My first experience in Europe and it is time to rediscover my football, I hope to make the jump to a bigger team.”

Speaking about that League, Villa added: “There are renowned players who are going to go and help the team, there are 3 competitions coming up, the preseason, happy to be active in football. I hope to start 2024 in the best way.”

He confessed that the adaptation has not been easy due to the language. He also had words to talk about Sports Tolima, the club of his loves.

“Tolima has grown a lot. Our 2018 class means a lot. We made history. I am a youth player on the team, I said I was going to retire from the team.”

Finally, he referred to his time at Boca Juniors: “My experience at Boca was very nice, it is a dream for any player, I am grateful to the club.”

🎥 “It's time to rediscover my football, I'm going to continue doing my career and I'm going to wait to make a jump to a bigger team”, Sebastián Villa, Colombian footballer. pic.twitter.com/a7RF0PF9x1 — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) December 19, 2023

