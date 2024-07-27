Sebastian Villa He celebrated a goal in Argentine football again, no longer with the Boca Juniors shirt, but with that of the Independent Rivadaviathe club that signed him and is betting on his good performance this season.

Villa was back in the spotlight this Saturday in his team’s 1-0 victory over Independiente de Avellaneda.

The Colombian scored the winning goal in the 20th minute of the first half, receiving a pass into space from Ezequiel Ham, facing and defining the ball in front of the goalkeeper, who managed to touch the ball.

Villa’s first goal since returning to the Argentine league, in three games so far in this new process.

After leaving Boca Juniors, amidst personal difficulties due to the scandals he was involved in and his move to Bulgarian football, Villa decided to return to Argentina a year later.

On June 2, 2023, the Argentine courts sentenced Villa to two years and one month of suspended imprisonment. Boca Juniors decided to remove him from the professional squad but did not terminate his contract, then the player left for Europe and his return to the country generated new controversy.

