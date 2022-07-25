Sebastián Villa celebrates again: great goal with Boca Juniors vs. Students

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Sebastian Villa.
Sebastian Villa.
The footballer continues to score goals while the case against him for alleged sexual abuse progresses.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 24, 2022, 08:52 PM
Sebastián Villa scored again with the Boca Juniors shirt in Argentine football.
The Colombian striker, who is waiting for the case against him for alleged sexual abuse to progress, was a key player in Boca Juniors’ 3-1 victory over Estudiantes de La Plata.
Villa, who started, scored the third for the xeneize team and had an outstanding participation in general terms.
Villa’s goal
Villa’s goal came in the 68th minute, after a filtered pass from Óscar Romero.
Villa, before the outgoing goalkeeper Andujar, decided to ‘bathe’ him with a superb shot.
More news
SPORTS
July 24, 2022, 08:52 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sebastián #Villa #celebrates #great #goal #Boca #Juniors #Students
Leave a Reply