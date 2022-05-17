The legal situation of the Colombian Boca Juniors player Sebastián Villa is becoming more complicated every day. This Monday, the young woman who accused him of aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of liberty, ratified her complaint before the Argentine justice.

In addition, the prosecutor who follows the case for gender violence as a result of a complaint from his partner at the time, the Colombian Daniela Cortés, for physical and psychological abuse, He requested, according to press reports, a suspended sentence of two years, although Villa would not go to jail.

If the Colombian does not accept guilt, he would go to trial and the sentence could be higher.

Despite the complaint, Villa continues playing

Despite his legal problems, Boca has not removed him from the squad and on Saturday he started in the game in which his team advanced to the final of the Argentine League Cup, after beating Racing in shots from the penalty spot. In that game, the rival fans insulted him and reminded him of the problems of gender violence. However, the vice president of Boca and former player of the same club Juan Román Riquelme defended Villa, although without referring directly to his messes with the law.

Riquelme’s defense of Sebastián Villa

“Villa continues to show that he is the best player in Argentine soccer, as we said two years ago. He looks very calm and very good. He is unbalanced and if he does not score goals, he makes them score,” said Riquelme, in a chat with Team F, from ESPN.

“What happens off the court is another matter. He is an athlete, he was never on the stretcher. His growth depends only on him, every day he will make more difference. He did not miss a single practice,” added Riquelme.

