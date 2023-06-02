Colombian soccer player sebastian villaplayer of the Argentine Boca Juniors, was sentenced this Friday to two years in ineffective prison in a trial for sexist violence against his partner in April 2020.

The court sentenced Villa for threats and serious injuries “in the context of gender violence” to the detriment of Daniela Cortés.

Villa was sentenced to two years and one month in prison with conditional execution (not effective) and to follow a series of rules of conduct during that period, which include refraining from any contact with Cortés and his family and from using narcotics and abusing of alcoholic beverages.

The other complaint

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him. Photo: Taken from TyC Sports

Villa has another delicate pending issue: Rocío Tamara Doldán filed the complaint in the courts of Lomas de Zamora (Buenos Aires, Argentina) for an episode that would have occurred on June 26, 2021, in a house in a closed neighborhood of Ezeiza, close to the soccer player’s home, to be part of a barbecue where several colleagues from the Boca Juniors team were,” the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’ reported at the time.

The complainant, who defined Villa as a “violent and aggressive” person, maintained that the Colombian player had ingested a large amount of alcohol, that he sexually abused her and that a situation of attempted homicide was later generated. “I thought he was trying to kill me,” Tamara said in her opening story.

The prosecutor in the case stated that it was necessary to detain the athlete for a possible flight risk, since the penalty for the crime with which he is charged is six to 15 years in prison, not releaseable. However, the judge ruled that he should delve into the case beforehand.

In this sense, the prosecutor had summoned Villa to make an investigative statement for this Friday. In any case, the match was postponed until the 30th due to the footballer’s sports agenda.

a witness

Sebastián Villa laments after failing to collect in the Copa Libertadores. See also Sebastián Villa: prosecutor requests the arrest of the Boca footballer

A woman linked as a witness validated Doldán’s accusations and provided documentary evidence of chats that he exchanged on Instagram with her. One of them is about the consequences of those days, and in another, more recent, she reproached him for having been summoned as a witness.

She was one of the people invited to a party that Villa organized at his house, after a barbecue with other players from the Boca team. The entry of the second woman was recorded in the entry book of the country, which would confirm her presence at the meeting.

In addition to referring to the episode, in her statement, the witness provided information about another possible victim of Villa, according to the media outlet ‘Télam’. He even said the name of this eventual victim, who was now called to testify this Friday, according to the Argentine journalist Mauro Szeta: “The new complainant assured that the soccer player attacked her in the same place and on the same day as the case of Tamara Doldán, but hours apart, he also said that he had not spoken up to now “out of fear.”

