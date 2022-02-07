Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Sebastián Villa: Boca rejects a new offer for the Colombian

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
Sebastian Villa

Villa celebrates his goal against Santos.

This is what the Argentine press reports this Monday.

Sebastian Villa is back in the news in Argentina. The Colombian soccer player had a new option to play for another club, but Boca Juniors rejected the offer, according to the Argentine press.

The information that emerged this Monday is that the Brazilian club Inter de Porto Alegre wanted to have the Colombian, and requested him on loan.

Boca rejected the offer because its policy does not accept loans from first team players.

The club, furthermore, in the Villa case has no intention of giving it up, it is only interested in a sale.

So, for now, the Colombian continues his stay at the xeneize club.

SPORTS

