Sebastián Villa: Boca rejects a new offer for the Colombian

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Villa celebrates his goal against Santos.
Villa celebrates his goal against Santos.
This is what the Argentine press reports this Monday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 07, 2022, 06:02 PM
Sebastian Villa is back in the news in Argentina. The Colombian soccer player had a new option to play for another club, but Boca Juniors rejected the offer, according to the Argentine press.
(You may be interested: Luis Díaz will play the Champions League with Liverpool)
The information that emerged this Monday is that the Brazilian club Inter de Porto Alegre wanted to have the Colombian, and requested him on loan.
Boca rejected the offer because its policy does not accept loans from first team players.
The club, furthermore, in the Villa case has no intention of giving it up, it is only interested in a sale.
So, for now, the Colombian continues his stay at the xeneize club.
SPORTS
February 07, 2022, 06:02 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sebastián #Villa #Boca #rejects #offer #Colombian
Leave a Reply