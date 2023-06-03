Boca Juniors, whose player Sebastián Villa was sentenced this Friday for sexist violence, decided that the Colombian “will not participate” in the club’s commitments until there is a final sentence.

“As of the date, the person appointed will not participate in the calls for the competitions that the Club’s first professional men’s soccer team must face until the final judicial ruling is issued,” says the xeneize statement.

After the verdict was known, which can still be appealed by the striker’s defense, the Boca Juniors board of directors met urgently this Friday and unanimously adopted the decision that it later communicated through its website.

Villa was sentenced this Friday to two years and one month in ineffective prison – which does not require imprisonment – in a trial for sexist violence against Daniela Cortés, who was his partner in April 2020.

She must also follow a series of rules of conduct during that period, which include refraining from any contact with her and her family and from using narcotics and abusing alcoholic beverages.

The 27-year-old player must undergo psychosocial treatment and participate in workshops to “address his problems.”

The Colombian has played in Boca since 2018. He was facing an oral trial since April 17 by the Correctional Court 2, in the Buenos Aires town of Lomas de Zamora.

Until this Thursday, Villa played as a starter in the match of the nineteenth day of the League that the auriazules lost 1-0 against Arsenal.

Villa has won with xeneize two editions of the Argentine Super Cup, one Super League, twice the League Cup, one Cup and the 2022 First Division Championship.

Days ago, the club’s vice president, former soccer player Juan Román Riquelme, said that it was “a very sensitive issue” and that, when the verdict was known, the club would take “the measures it has to take, accordingly.”

Sebastián Villa (right), during the first day of the trial against him. Photo: Taken from TyC Sports

The sentence that fell on Villa this Friday happened after his ex-partner had denounced him for assaults on April 27, 2020 in the house they then shared in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in the Buenos Aires town of Canning.

That same night, Cortés published the images of his injuries on his social networks and the next morning he filed a criminal complaint.

Villa was also denounced by another woman in May 2022 for a second episode of gender violence, which supposedly happened in June 2021, for sexual abuse with carnal access, aggravated by the injuries.

with Efe

