Sebastián Villa: Boca Juniors evades complaints and congratulates him

Villa, in the match against Mineiro.
The footballer is accused of aggravated sexual abuse.
May 19, 2022, 08:48 AM
The young woman who accused the Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa, of Boca Juniors, of aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of liberty, ratified his complaint before the Argentine justice, informed his lawyer.
“What she is denouncing is extremely serious,” Roberto Castillo, the complainant’s lawyer, told the news channel C5N that he testified for several hours in the Esteban Echeverría courts, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
The message on his ‘birthday’
“We have come to ratify and expand the complaint a little more and incorporate some evidence,” the lawyer explained when entering the court.
The woman, whose identity and nationality are not known, left the place with her face covered and without making any statements to the press.
Nevertheless, his club, Boca Juniors, seems to downplay personal problems he has and congratulated him on his birthday.
