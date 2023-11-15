Sebastián Villa left Boca Juniors and after several months without being able to play after being found guilty in the case of assault on his ex-partner, Daniela Cortés, the Colombian was finally able to find a team and the Beroe Stara Zagora of Bulgaria He has placed his trust in the forward.

Villa is already in Bulgarian territory to start working with Beroe, although he just needs to be officially presented and ready to start playing professionally.

Villa celebrates goal with Boca Juniors.

Official presentation at his new club in Bulgaria

Sebastián Villa was presented this Wednesday as a new Beroe Stara player after considering himself a free player. The Colombian posed with the colors of his new club in Bulgaria and is getting ready for what will be his European debut.

Although from Argentina, Boca Juniors will take action on the matter after losing one of its assets. According to information from Julián Capera, the xeneize club gathered the supporting documents to sue Beroe Stara and Villa in Fifa.

If the ruling is favorable for Boca Juniors, Deportes Tolima would enter the scene to claim compensation for 30% that he kept from the transfer from Villa to Boca Juniors.

Official presentation for Sebastian Villa at Beroe in Bulgaria, who hired him on a free transfer.

Boca, for its part, argues breach of contract and that is why it will initiate legal action and sue the club before FIFA for being jointly and severally liable. pic.twitter.com/tXtwbAYf6j — Martin Arevalo (@arevalo_martin) November 15, 2023

Sebastián Villa, with a special contract due to his judicial situation

However, His departure from Boca Juniors still continues to generate controversy and in Argentina it has been known that Sebastián Villa will play for another team and apparently still had a current contract, since it was never made known by the Xeneize club that they ended the relationship.

Given this controversy, the president of Beroe, Hernán Banato, gave an interview to DSports Radio and there they made it clear that they reviewed Villa’s situation with lawyers and The player is a free agent, so they will not have problems in the future.

Sebastián Villa in action in the classic.

“They offered us Sebastián Villa, we analyzed the situation and made the decision to incorporate him. We analyzed the legal part with our lawyers and he terminated the contract with Boca. arrives as free“said the president of Beroe, Hernán Banato.

Likewise, he was asked about the judicial situation he is experiencing and he assured that they specified that situation in part of the contract, to prevent the club from getting off lightly in the event of a trial that gives him prison and does not allow him to continue. .

“We took the judicial situation into account, it is within the contracts and what is happening with it. We estimate that in ten or twelve days he would be available to join the team. His signing has a huge impact on the league and the country,” Banato stressed.

Photo: Alejandro Pagni. AFP

For now, we will have to wait for Villa to start playing without the pressure of Boca Juniors and thus be able to resume its competitive level, after more than five months without playing.

