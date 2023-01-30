the reigning championand Boca Juniors achieved a laborious and lackluster victory, but deserved, 1-0 over Atletico Tucuman Sunday night in his debut in the 2023 Argentine soccer league.

In a packed Bombonera, the locals kept the three points thanks to a goal that the Paraguayan Oscar Romero at minute 66 with a touch from the right, after receiving a cross from the Colombian Sebastian Villa.

Although he was surpassed in the game in several passages of the 90 minutes, Boca improved in the second part, he was more poignant despite a certain collective disorder, and he achieved an effortful victory that he justified from his offensive vocation.

The first match of the year in La Bombonera also marked the debuts in Boca del arquero Sergio ‘Chiquito’ Romeromember of the Argentine team runner-up in the world in Brazil-2014, and the Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdez, efficient.

The 35-year-old ‘Chiquito’ saved Boca with a formidable one-on-one save against Estigarribia and ended the game with a sore right knee. “Atlético Tucumán is always a great rival, today we just started the tournament, we had to start in the best way and we did.

At times we found the game, in others it cost us a bit, but it was valuable to start off on the right foot,” said Óscar Romero, who dedicated the goal with the Topo Gigio celebration to Boca’s vice president, Juan Román Riquelme.

