After the elimination of Boca in the Copa Libertadores, Sebastián Villa broke the silence: he was the first of the players who came out to speak and apologized to the fans for the defeat against Santos. In addition, he gave an explanation for the video that circulated in the last hours where he is seen dancing and caused the rejection of xeneizes fans.

“The images of me that are hanging around are from a family birthday in December. It was uploaded by a person close to my representative. This was not the time to upload it. I’m here facing all the fans, I have nothing to hide and I wanted to clarify this situation, “said the Colombian forward in dialogue with TyC Sports.

On the fateful night at Bela Belmiro, the coffee grower criticized himself: “I apologize to the fans for what happened. I can’t find words, we went to Brazil with great enthusiasm and we all know how the fans must feel.” And he added: “We did not have a good night, we suffered it, you can see it in the result, but you have to turn the page and think about the final on Sunday.”

Thus, Villa tried to bring tranquility to the Xeneize people by stating that the squad is well for the final on Sunday, where those led by Miguel Angel Russo will face Banfield for the Maradona Cup: “All the players are trained to play, that the technician puts the best ones “.

On the soccer level, he recognized: “We have to have more attitude. We are all committed to the club, with these colors, and on Sunday we have to play everything for everything ”.

