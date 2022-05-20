Sebastián Villa and more soccer players from Boca accused of gender violence

Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa was charged this Thursday in the case that investigates him for the alleged sexual abuse of a young womanidentified until now as ‘Rocío, which would have occurred in July of last year.

This Thursday, while the Argentine justice advanced in the second complaint for gender violence against Villa, Boca Juniors congratulated the former Tolima player on his 26th birthday on social networks.

This situation once again highlighted the debate on the position that football clubs should have with players facing serious complaints. In the case of Boca, in addition to Villa, there are three current players who face charges of crimes related to acts of abuse.

Boca Juniors and its gender policy

Sebastian Villa, Boca Juniors player. Photo: Alexander Pagni. AFP

Since 2020, Boca Juniors has an official protocol against gender violence. However, it has caused discomfort in Argentine society that, for example, 24 hours after being denounced for attempted murder and sexual abuse, Sebastián Villa was already playing with the club as a starter.

In addition, in the xeneize team there are three other players investigated for gender violence:

–Edward Salviofor assaults on his ex-wife.

#BsAs Player of #Mouth ran over his ex-wife

.

The soccer player of the Boca Juniors club, Eduardo “Toto” Salvio, ran over his ex-wife after an alleged discussion they had in front of the building where the athlete resides, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero. pic.twitter.com/o5rIbGUJe1 — 👋 HᴏʟᴀSᴀʟᴛᴀ 👋 (@HolaSaltaYa) April 14, 2022

– Cristian Pavonfor sexual abuse.

– frank fabraaccused of participating in a case of abuse against two women after a party

