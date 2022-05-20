Friday, May 20, 2022
Sebastián Villa and more soccer players from Boca accused of gender violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
Sebastian Villa

Sebastián Villa, Colombian player.

Sebastian Villa, Colombian player.

The xeneize team is in the eye of the hurricane for its position in the face of strong complaints of abuse.

Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa was charged this Thursday in the case that investigates him for the alleged sexual abuse of a young womanidentified until now as ‘Rocío, which would have occurred in July of last year.

This Thursday, while the Argentine justice advanced in the second complaint for gender violence against Villa, Boca Juniors congratulated the former Tolima player on his 26th birthday on social networks.

This situation once again highlighted the debate on the position that football clubs should have with players facing serious complaints. In the case of Boca, in addition to Villa, there are three current players who face charges of crimes related to acts of abuse.

Boca Juniors and its gender policy

Sebastian Villa

Sebastian Villa, Boca Juniors player.

Photo:

Alexander Pagni. AFP

Since 2020, Boca Juniors has an official protocol against gender violence. However, it has caused discomfort in Argentine society that, for example, 24 hours after being denounced for attempted murder and sexual abuse, Sebastián Villa was already playing with the club as a starter.

In addition, in the xeneize team there are three other players investigated for gender violence:

Edward Salviofor assaults on his ex-wife.

Cristian Pavonfor sexual abuse.

frank fabraaccused of participating in a case of abuse against two women after a party

