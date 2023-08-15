Sebastián Villa already has a team, but there is a legal problem with Boca

Everything indicates that the Colombian midfielder Sebastián Villa will play with the Turkish club Kasimpasa, but at the same time a hard legal path awaits him with the Argentine Boca Juniors.

There is concern in the xeneize club, because Villa, through his lawyers and representatives, has wanted to consider himself a free player, and they fear that the footballer is negotiating separately, and thus the money offered by Kasimpasa goes directly to the player and his representative .

(Jorelyn Carabalí: a short life marked by tragedies) (Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti go to live near their main enemy)

what’s coming

Boca has a clause to let Villa out for 40 million dollars, and a contract until December 2024.

Thus, Sebastián Villa would be close to a team change to play in Europe, or at the gates of a legal battle at the offices of the Fifa, Well, Boca would demand economic compensation in case of going to court.

Sebastián Villa returns to Argentina.

“Sebastián Villa will play for Kasimpasa in Türkiye. *️⃣The Colombian soccer player reached a word agreement for 2 years. Signing in free condition, for which he and the club will be sued before FIFA by Boca,” César Luis Merlo wrote on his networks.

(‘The real reason’: Jorelyn Carabalí’s family speaks after her brother’s murder)