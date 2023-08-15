Sebastián Villa already has a team, but there is a legal problem with Boca

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Villa, Boca Juniors player.
AFP, Boca Juniors Twitter
Sebastián Villa, Boca Juniors player.
Fifa will have the last word.
Everything indicates that the Colombian midfielder Sebastián Villa will play with the Turkish club Kasimpasa, but at the same time a hard legal path awaits him with the Argentine Boca Juniors.
There is concern in the xeneize club, because Villa, through his lawyers and representatives, has wanted to consider himself a free player, and they fear that the footballer is negotiating separately, and thus the money offered by Kasimpasa goes directly to the player and his representative .
what’s coming
Boca has a clause to let Villa out for 40 million dollars, and a contract until December 2024.
Thus, Sebastián Villa would be close to a team change to play in Europe, or at the gates of a legal battle at the offices of the Fifa, Well, Boca would demand economic compensation in case of going to court.
“Sebastián Villa will play for Kasimpasa in Türkiye. *️⃣The Colombian soccer player reached a word agreement for 2 years. Signing in free condition, for which he and the club will be sued before FIFA by Boca,” César Luis Merlo wrote on his networks.
🚨Sebastián Villa will play for Kasimpasa in Türkiye.
*️⃣The Colombian soccer player reached a word agreement for 2 years. He signs free, for which he and the club will be sued before FIFA by Boca. pic.twitter.com/GzC7HNiPPy
— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 15, 2023
