Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa was formally notified this Thursday as a defendant in the case that investigates him for the sexual abuse of a young womanwhich occurred in July of last year at his home in a country house in the Canning district of Buenos Aires.

His defense proposed an expert witness to participate in the psychiatric examination to which the victim will be subjected in the coming days, judicial sources reported.

The lawyer Roberto Castillo, who represents the complainant, assured that with the evidence provided so far, the xeneize striker “should be called to give an investigative statement” and “it would not be unreasonable” for him to be ordered into preventive detention due to the procedural risk that it exists if it remains free.

Villa was notified

The prosecutor Vanesa González, in charge of the Functional Unit of Instructions (UFI) 3 Specialized in Family and Gender Violence, Sexual Abuse and Crimes Related to Human Trafficking in Lomas de Zamora, notified Villa of his rights as a defendant, according to the Télam agency.

According to the investigators, Villa’s defense, headed by the lawyer Martín Apolo, accepted the position and appointed an expert witness to participate in the psychological and psychiatric examination to which the victim will be subjected in the coming days.

Prosecutor González summoned for this Friday a testimonial statement to the Penna Hospital doctor who treated the complainant and who advised her to file the complaint because she had injuries compatible with sexual abuse.

In the last hours, the judge of Guarantees 2 of Lomas de Zamora, Javier Maffucci Moore, issued a precautionary measure that includes a perimeter restriction and an impediment to contact between Villa and the victim, but rejected a request for a ban on leaving the country for the soccer player, since it was adopted in the previous case for gender violence against his ex-partner last year and is still in force, the sources said.

This is the second complaint against the Colombian soccer player and Boca scorer, since in April 2020 his ex-partner, Daniela Cortésalso Colombian, accused him of injuries and threats, in a case that has already been brought to trial and that could be resolved in an abbreviated process.

THE NATION

GDA

Argentina

more sports news