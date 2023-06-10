Sebastián Viera: this is how the emotional tribute to his career with the Junior goes

Barranquilla turned to the Window to the World to honor one of its best adoptive sons, the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, who left the club after 14 seasons.

By decision of the coaching staff headed by Hernán Darío Gómez, Viera does not continue in the team, which he joined in 2011. In 14 seasons, Viera won three Leagues, two Colombian Cups and two Super Leagues, and reached a Copa Sudamericana final, in 2018.

“When I got here I didn’t know what Junior was, I was ignorant and didn’t know what Barranquilla and Junior were. Thanks to everyone I learned to love Junior and live as a Junior player. I thank life for having reached Junior, arriving It changed my life,” Viera said at the tribute, organized by the Barranquilla Government Secretariat and the Tecnoglass firm.

The event was attended by the largest shareholder of the Junior, Fuad Char, who accompanied the most successful goalkeeper in the club’s history.

Viera placed her hands on a plaque that will remain in the Window to the World, in which remains the memory of her extraordinary career in Colombian soccer. He played 638 games with the Junior, totaling all competitions.

Immortal. From now on the eternal and biggest ‘Shark’ in history. The most Barranquilla Uruguayan of all, Mario Sebastián Viera Galaín. pic.twitter.com/pzliXpJR7K — Breinner Arteta Cañizares (@ArtetaBreinner) June 10, 2023

“Junior is bigger than all things, bigger than all of us. Without a doubt, Junior is made great by his people. When the player arrives in Barranquilla and understands that Junior’s being is different, there he will give up, love and live this great world”, added the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

