Friday, June 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sebastián Viera says goodbye to Junior: his departure from the team is confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Viera says goodbye to Junior: his departure from the team is confirmed


close

Sebastian Viera

Sebastian Viera.

Sebastian saw.

The Barranquilla club released an official statement.

Junior de Barranquilla announced this Thursday the departure of one of his symbols in recent years, the goalkeeper Sebastian saw.

(It may interest you: James is still in controversy over his ‘top’ 3: Willington Ortiz spoke, “he forgot the pill”)

See also  Hurricane in the Barranquilla Junior: they reveal punishments to players for indiscipline

Junior announced that by mutual agreement “the parties have decided to terminate early the contractual relationship that expired in December 2023.”

an idol leaves

Sebastián Viera celebrates his goal.

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win +

In his statement, Junior quickly reviews Viera’s history at the club: seven titles in different competitions, 3 Leagues, 2 Super Leagues, 2 Cups; 638 games played and 13 goals scored.

The team informs that Viera will have a recognition event for his career in the Barranquilla team.

Viera was not in the technician’s plans Hernan Dario Gomez for the next League and that was decisive in the decision.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sebastián #Viera #goodbye #Junior #departure #team #confirmed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“False profile”, the new Colombian series that reveals the reality of social networks

"False profile", the new Colombian series that reveals the reality of social networks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result