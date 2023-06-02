Sebastián Viera says goodbye to Junior: his departure from the team is confirmed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Viera.
Sebastian saw.
The Barranquilla club released an official statement.
Junior de Barranquilla announced this Thursday the departure of one of his symbols in recent years, the goalkeeper Sebastian saw.
Junior announced that by mutual agreement “the parties have decided to terminate early the contractual relationship that expired in December 2023.”
an idol leaves
In his statement, Junior quickly reviews Viera’s history at the club: seven titles in different competitions, 3 Leagues, 2 Super Leagues, 2 Cups; 638 games played and 13 goals scored.
The team informs that Viera will have a recognition event for his career in the Barranquilla team.
Viera was not in the technician’s plans Hernan Dario Gomez for the next League and that was decisive in the decision.
