Sebastián Viera earned a place in the history of Junior de Barranquilla and in the hearts of the fans. This Saturday, after 638 official matches and seven official titles, the Uruguayan goalkeeper said goodbye to the fans in an emotional match between the current ‘Tiburón’ squad and a team of former players and personalities.

Viera was the protagonist, but also, everything was possible thanks to the accompaniment of ex-teammates and other club idols such as Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, Giovanni Hernández, Édison Toloza, Martín Arzuega, José Luis Chunga, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Luis Fernando Muriel and among others. In addition, the Friends of Viera team had José ‘Cheché’ Hernández and Alexis Mendoza as technicians.

“Thank you, thank you for so much. I will always be grateful to this great club, to this great region, they gave me the most beautiful thing in life, which is my family, it is respect, it is admiration and it is affection.. I’m going to carry all of you in my heart for the rest of my life,” Viera said after jumping onto the pitch.

Sebastián Viera and Kid Valderrama See also Junior went over Nacional again, now in the Colombia Cup Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

The game also had the ingredient, for those who watched the game on TV, in the Win Sports broadcast, of listening to Viera comment live from the field.

Junior’s win against the Friends of Viera

The game ended with a score of 5-0 in favor of Junior, the team where Sebastián Viera played the first half and then in the second half the Uruguayan wore the shirt of his friends.

The goals came very early, where Gonzalo Lencina managed to score the first for Junior through Gonzalo Lencina, but The great moment was the great goal from a free kick by Sebastián Viera, who scored against José Luis Chunga to make it 2-0.

After the exciting first half where Viera celebrated with the fans who gave him a giant typhus, the 3-0 came through ‘Steven Tití’ Rodríguez, but the party did not end there, as the Uruguayan’s saves were present in penalties saving him Luis Diaz and Vladimir Hernandez.

Kevin Padilla also scored for Junior and Viera changed his uniform in the last few minutes, took off his gloves and went to the attack zone to play forward for his friends’ team.

In the end, the match ended with great emotion and Sebastián Viera did the Olympic lap at the Metropolitano stadium, witnessing the great ovation that chanted his name.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news