Sebastián Viera left the goal and now tries as a striker for the Uniautonoma

The Sports Center of the Autonomous University of the Caribbean witnessed a new facet of the Uruguayan Sebastian Viera.

The former Junior left the gloves and the bow and tried his luck as a striker wearing the team’s shirt Uniautonomousin a match of the Business Soccer Tournament organized by that alma mater.

The Uruguayan played for the ‘Amigos de la Autónoma’ team and wore the number 23 shirt, sharing with other former Junior and Uniautonoma players, such as Alan Navarro, Jhon Méndez, Carlos ‘the Nurse’ Pérezamong others.

The Business Tournament is held on Sundays at the Sports Center of that institution, the same one that has served as the home for the practices of the Colombia selection and other teams at the South American level.

farewell party

Next July 8 will be Viera’s farewell match in Junior. A match that will take place at the Metropolitano stadium, and in which players such as Luis Díaz, Teófilo Guitérrez, Marlon Piedrahíta, Luis Narváez, Sebastián Hernández and Carmelo Valencia have already been confirmed.

In addition to the idols Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama and Giovanni Hernández.